Hegseth hesitates on releasing video of "double-tap" strike amid war crime accusations

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday refused to say whether the Pentagon would release video of the operation that targeted survivors of a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean.

The White House early this week confirmed that a US admiral under Hegseth's authority ordered the deadly "double-tap" strike against the survivors, reports of which have triggered accusations of a possible war crime.

A total of 11 people were killed in the two strikes in early September, the first in a months-long military campaign that has so far left more than 80 dead.

While a video of the initial attack has been released, pressure has built on the Trump administration to release any available video of the follow-up strike on the survivors.

"We are reviewing it right now," Hegseth said during a Q&A session after addressing a defense forum hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The Pentagon chief was asked multiple times whether the video would be released, but Hegseth resisted.

"We're reviewing the process, and we'll see," he said. "Whatever we were to decide to release, we'd have to be very responsible about reviewing that right now."

Hegseth also vehemently denied having issued a kill order on survivors, as was reported by The Washington Post.

"You don't walk in and say 'Kill them all.' It's just patently ridiculous," he said, adding the reporting was "meant to create a cartoon of me and the decisions that we make."

But he acknowledged that he does "fully support that strike. I would have made the same call myself."