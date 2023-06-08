Lauren Boebert gets accused of seducing former restaurant chef: "She's a bad, bad woman"

Silt, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert has been accused of seducing the former chef of a restaurant she owned and worked at prior to her political career.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is being accused of seducing a married man who worked at Shooters Grill, a restaurant she owned before her career in politics. © EMILY KASK / AFP

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Jennifer Martinez (50), the former wife of Matt Archambault (50), claimed the congresswoman "seduced my husband with money and gifts."

Archambault met Boebert in 2013 when he was hired as a chef at the now closed Shooters Grill located in Rifle, Colorado, which Boebert owned.

Martinez claimed Boebert became "enmeshed" in her relationship, which she admitted was facing problems at the time.

"It got to a point where he was more involved with her and her kids than he was with me and our son," she explained.

"She's a bad, bad woman," Martinez added of Boebert. "She made it so hard for me to get the help that I needed. She ruined my life."

Martinez said Boebert lavished her husband with expensive gifts, including a golf club worth over $700 and a ticket for a cruise ship.

She said Archambault lied to her repeatedly about his whereabouts, as he was spending more alone time with Boebert, who was also married at the time.

"I tried not to be a jealous person," Martinez explained, "but I heard that she and Jayson had their own jealousy problems within the marriage at that time."