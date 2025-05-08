RFK Jr. causes alarm with use of Medicare and Medicaid patient data for autism "research"

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that a new database of autism patients enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid will be used for research.

RFK Jr. will create a database of autism patients enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid and use it for research into the causes of the disorder. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

The proposed database will act as a platform from which research into the root causes of autism can be conducted and will include data on other associated chronic disorders.

"We're pulling back the curtain, with full transparency and accountability, to deliver the honest answers families have waited far too long to hear," HHS Secretary RFK Jr. said in a statement released by HHS.

RFK Jr's proposal will see the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) partner up to enable "research across claims data, electronic medical records, and consumer wearables."

"We’re using this partnership to uncover the root causes of autism and other chronic diseases," he claimed.

RFK Jr. falsely believes that there is a link between vaccinations and autism, while also peddling wild unscientific theories and disparaging views about autistic people.

In April, he triggered outrage by claiming that autism is a "preventable disease" caused by unspecified toxins in the environment.