Lauren Boebert floats bizarre name change for Washington DC

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is pitching another eyebrow-raising name change in the spirit of President Donald Trump's attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Representative Lauren Boebert has floated the idea of rename the District of Columbia the "District of America." © AFP/POOL/Getty Images

"I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making fun of the Gulf of America," Boebert said, "Because next may end up being the District of America that we are working on."

"So just, you know, keep the jokes at bay, and maybe we'll just stick with the Gulf of America for now," she said during a Water, Fisheries and Wildlife Subcommittee hearing.

Her comments came in response to Californian Democratic congressman Jared Huffman, who had criticized the Trump administration for having the wrong priorities and made fun of the decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

"Stephen Colbert proposed this as a joke in 2010," Huffman pointed out, before referencing the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill. "Colbert used the name change as a gimmick to raise awareness of the disaster."

Huffman also used the name change to make a point about this week's bombshell blunder by high-ranking administration members, who shared classified military plans with a journalist on a messaging app.

"Anyone who wants to be taken seriously on national security should be focused on this today, not breaking the endangered Species Act, or kill wolves, or renaming bodies of water to appease a petulant president," Huffman said.

Immediately after taking office in January, Trump signed an executive order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."