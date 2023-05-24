Lauren Boebert says having her kid was cheaper than birth control

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said during a recent hearing that the price of birth control is so high, that it's cheaper to just have children. © Collage: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

In a video circulating on social media, Boebert is seen recounting a tale of how her refusal to buy expensive birth control led her to have kids.

"I went to get birth control, and I was there at the counter and went to pay for it, and the price was very, very high," she explained during the hearing on Tuesday.

She went on to claim that she told the pharmacist, "Wow, it's cheaper to have a kid," and left her prescription there.

Her story got criticism on social media, with many arguing that generic birth control is very affordable or free with insurance, while kids are extremely expensive.

"She feeds her kids, right?" one user joked. "Right??"

Fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez weighed in with a tweet pointing out that Boebert "voted against the right to contraception, so she could double this problem and give it to the next person."

According to Insider, AOC was referencing the Right to Contraception Act, a bill she co-sponsored. Boebert was one of 195 Republicans that voted against the measure, which the Senate ultimately blocked.