Senators raise alarm over Trump's attack on free press and urge CBS not to cave over lawsuit

Washington DC - Senators urged media giant Paramount on Wednesday not to settle President Donald Trump 's lawsuit against its news division, accusing the president of attacking free speech.

Bernie Sanders and other Democratic senators urged media giant Paramount on Wednesday not to settle President Donald Trump's (l.) lawsuit against its news division, accusing the president of attacking free speech. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Lisa Lake / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a letter to Paramount owner Shari Redstone, independent former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and eight Democrats said the suit against CBS News had "absolutely no merit."

"In the United States of America, presidents do not get to punish or censor the media for criticizing them," they wrote.

"Freedom of the press is what sets us apart from tin pot dictatorships and authoritarian regimes."

Trump's lawsuit argues that the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris was biased in her favor and "deceptive."

It is dismissed by Trump's critics as part of a broader assault on press freedom that has seen him bar some journalists from the Oval Office and sue other media organizations over their coverage.

Trump accuses CBS of airing two different snippets from the same answer the then-vice president gave about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to help her in her election campaign.

The Republican billionaire – who is seeking at least $20 billion in damages – sued last October, alleging that the interview violated a Texas consumer protection law.

Legal experts have argued that the lawsuit would be an easy legal victory for CBS if it ever came to court.

The network – which has made public an unedited transcript of the Harris interview – didn't respond immediately to a request for comment but has denied any wrongdoing.