Lauren Boebert dragged after using MLK Jr. to share "anti-woke" message

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing criticism after she shared a bizarre social media post explaining what she believes was the true meaning of the dream the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had for America.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was hit with criticism after sharing a tone-deaf social media post on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. © Collage: AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Monday, 55 years after King's tragic assassination, Boebert took to social media not to commemorate his accomplishments as one of the most celebrated African American figures in American history but to share her own "anti-woke" narrative.

"Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we would all be equal in America," she wrote. "Equity had no part of that dream. It was about equality.

"Let's end the woke movement in America in honor of MLK Jr.," she added.

The comments section lit up in no time, with users calling her out for attempting to "pander" by using King's name and her ignorance regarding his legacy.

But her intentions appeared far more sinister to many, who argue she aimed to whitewash King's actual message and beliefs and replace them with her own far-right narratives.