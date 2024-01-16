Lauren Boebert dragged after using MLK Jr. to share "anti-woke" message
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing criticism after she shared a bizarre social media post explaining what she believes was the true meaning of the dream the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had for America.
On Monday, 55 years after King's tragic assassination, Boebert took to social media not to commemorate his accomplishments as one of the most celebrated African American figures in American history but to share her own "anti-woke" narrative.
"Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we would all be equal in America," she wrote. "Equity had no part of that dream. It was about equality.
"Let's end the woke movement in America in honor of MLK Jr.," she added.
The comments section lit up in no time, with users calling her out for attempting to "pander" by using King's name and her ignorance regarding his legacy.
But her intentions appeared far more sinister to many, who argue she aimed to whitewash King's actual message and beliefs and replace them with her own far-right narratives.
Lauren Boebert sparks controversy with post in honor of MLK Day
While some users pointed out that the term equity can mean "the quality of being fair and impartial," it can also be used to apply to "the value of the shares issued" by an entity, such as a government. Some believe that Boebert may have meant the latter, referencing a resurging interest in issuing reparations to Black Americans whose ancestors were part of the US slave trade.
The concept of reparations was key to MLK's dream of a better America. In his 1964 book Why We Can't Wait, he wrote, "No amount of gold could provide an adequate compensation for the exploitation and humiliation of the Negro down through the centuries."
It's impossible to say for sure how MLK would identify politically in today's America, but it's apparent that by today's standards, his words when he was alive were "woke" before the term became a derogatory term wielded by the far-right.
