Lauren Boebert goes on the defense after her son is arrested for child abuse

Windsor, Colorado - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently defended her eldest son, Tyler Boebert, after he was hit with a misdemeanor charge for child abuse.

According to records from the Windsor Police Department obtained by Westword, Tyler (20) was cited for criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred, stemming from a July 11 incident which authorities have not yet made public.

In a statement, Boebert – a representative of Colorado's 4th congressional district who has branded herself a Christian "family values" candidate – said her son "has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year."

"Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house. As the citation states, there was absolutely no injury or physical abuse involved," Boebert stated.

"Our family has already met with [Child Protective Services] to ensure we are continuing to provide a safe environment for my boys and my grandson," she continued.

"I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family," the politician added.