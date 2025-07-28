Lauren Boebert goes on the defense after her son is arrested for child abuse
Windsor, Colorado - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently defended her eldest son, Tyler Boebert, after he was hit with a misdemeanor charge for child abuse.
According to records from the Windsor Police Department obtained by Westword, Tyler (20) was cited for criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred, stemming from a July 11 incident which authorities have not yet made public.
In a statement, Boebert – a representative of Colorado's 4th congressional district who has branded herself a Christian "family values" candidate – said her son "has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year."
"Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house. As the citation states, there was absolutely no injury or physical abuse involved," Boebert stated.
"Our family has already met with [Child Protective Services] to ensure we are continuing to provide a safe environment for my boys and my grandson," she continued.
"I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family," the politician added.
Tyler Boebert's criminal history explained
Over the past few years, Tyler has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including a September 2022 incident in which he flipped his father's SUV into a creek, causing a passenger in the vehicle to suffer multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand.
In another January 2024 incident, Tyler called the cops on his father for allegedly assaulting him, which resulted in the elder Boebert's arrest.
The child abuse charge comes as Tyler was serving a 24-month stint of probation stemming from felony charges he faced last year in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, which included vehicle trespass and identity theft.
He is now scheduled to return to court on September 8.
Despite Congresswoman Boebert's long string of familial and personal scandals, President Donald Trump recently endorsed her run for re-election next year, describing her as "A MAGA Warrior who has been with us from the very beginning."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP