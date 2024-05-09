Lauren Boebert slammed as "fake Christian" for criticizing homelessness program

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing heat after she aggressively criticized an initiative in her state that aims to help homless migrants find a safe haven.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was criticized after sharing a social media post slamming an initiative in her state to house homeless migrants. © JASON CONNOLLY / AFP

On Tuesday, the far-right representative took to social media to share her grievances after the city of Denver announced a program that would allow residents to sign up to host a migrant family in need.

"Denver has now opened a hotline for residents to call and offer up their own homes to illegals," Boebert wrote.

"This is the most asinine and ridiculous thing I've ever heard," she continued. "We need to close the damn border and have some semblance of a sovereign nation again.

"The entire world sees this stuff and thinks we're a joke of a nation… and we're really beginning to look like one!" she added.

The city is working with the non-profit group Hope Has No Borders on the project, which would provide hosts with financial assistance and "structured leases" as they open their homes for up to 90 days.