Lauren Boebert gets lifeline from George Santos as re-election effort falls flat

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got some much-needed financial help from her friend George Santos as her campaign's fundraising effort comes up embarrassingly short.

Ousted Congressman George Santos (l.) recently donated to Lauren Boebert's campaign, as it struggled to raise funds for the first quarter of the year. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Boebert's latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, she only managed to bring in $462,403 in the first three months of 2024 and has $979,799 cash on hand.

The funds are a noticeable drop from the $540,000 she brought in during the last quarter of 2023 and mark the lowest haul her campaign has brought in since she was first elected to represent Colorado's 3rd District back in 2021.

Boebert is currently running a tight race for re-election, recently securing her name on the state's ballots after she swept the competition at the GOP nominating assembly.

Earlier this year, she announced she would be moving across the state to run this time for Colorado's 4th District, effectively abandoning the 3rd.

The move has been heavily criticized by some voters in her new district and has earned her the derogatory label of being a "carpetbagger."