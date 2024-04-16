Lauren Boebert gets lifeline from George Santos as re-election effort falls flat
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got some much-needed financial help from her friend George Santos as her campaign's fundraising effort comes up embarrassingly short.
According to Boebert's latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, she only managed to bring in $462,403 in the first three months of 2024 and has $979,799 cash on hand.
The funds are a noticeable drop from the $540,000 she brought in during the last quarter of 2023 and mark the lowest haul her campaign has brought in since she was first elected to represent Colorado's 3rd District back in 2021.
Boebert is currently running a tight race for re-election, recently securing her name on the state's ballots after she swept the competition at the GOP nominating assembly.
Earlier this year, she announced she would be moving across the state to run this time for Colorado's 4th District, effectively abandoning the 3rd.
The move has been heavily criticized by some voters in her new district and has earned her the derogatory label of being a "carpetbagger."
Does Lauren Boebert still have a chance to win re-election?
Some critics believe her low fundraising pull could be a sign that the switch may have been a mistake for the MAGA politician, despite its more conservative leanings.
The filing also revealed that Santos, who was ousted from the House back in December, donated $400 to her effort in March.
Santos told The New York Post that he believes Boebert is "one of the hardest-working members on Capitol Hill" and said he was "proud" to "support strong conservative women" like her.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire