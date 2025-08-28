MAGA Rep. Mike Collins caught on hot mic making big admission on Trump and Epstein files

Washington DC - Georgia Congressman and Senate candidate Mike Collins revealed on a hot mic that he believes President Donald Trump 's name features in legal files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In comments caught on a hot mic, Georgia Congressman Mike Collins admitted he believes President Donald Trump is listed in the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Examiner, Collins was attending a Muscogee County GOP on Wednesday, August 13, when a constituent pressed him on whether he believes the president's name was in the files, to which he surprisingly responded "Yeah, I'm sure he's in there."

In audio of his comments shared in a YouTube video, Collins says he believes Trump is in the files because he "was the one that was telling the FBI about it" after he "kicked [Epstein] out of Mar-a-Lago and then called the FBI."

He went on to say that the files "need" to be released, but insisted it must "go through the judicial."

Collins' comments come as the Trump administration continues to face backlash for refusing to release all Epstein-related files to the public as repeatedly promised.

The 79-year-old, who was friends with Epstein for over a decade, has been trying to manage the fury of his own base while dismissing any notions of a cover-up.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Collins described the audio as "a massive nothingburger."