Hakeem Jeffries addresses his refusal to endorse Mamdani as Election Day nears

Washington DC - Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is continuing to refuse to endorse New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani , with Election Day only a few weeks away.

In a recent interview, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (r.) again refused to endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor. © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Jeffries was asked why he still hasn't thrown in support behind Mamdani.

The House minority leader said he plans to "have a conversation with him at some point this week" and will "have more to say about the mayor's race" next week.

"We've had very good conversations over the last few months in advance of the government shutting down... his efforts to make New York City more affordable," Jeffries explained.

"That's the right issue to focus on. It's why he decisively won the primary. And I look forward to continuing that conversation next week."

Back in July, Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor, as he has managed to gain sweeping popularity with young and progressive Democrats in the city and across the country.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, Democrats have been asking Jeffries and other prominent party members who have not endorsed Mamdani to explain themselves.