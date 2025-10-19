Hakeem Jeffries addresses his refusal to endorse Mamdani as Election Day nears
Washington DC - Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is continuing to refuse to endorse New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, with Election Day only a few weeks away.
In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Jeffries was asked why he still hasn't thrown in support behind Mamdani.
The House minority leader said he plans to "have a conversation with him at some point this week" and will "have more to say about the mayor's race" next week.
"We've had very good conversations over the last few months in advance of the government shutting down... his efforts to make New York City more affordable," Jeffries explained.
"That's the right issue to focus on. It's why he decisively won the primary. And I look forward to continuing that conversation next week."
Back in July, Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor, as he has managed to gain sweeping popularity with young and progressive Democrats in the city and across the country.
With just over two weeks until Election Day, Democrats have been asking Jeffries and other prominent party members who have not endorsed Mamdani to explain themselves.
Establishment Democrats continue to refuse to back Zohran Mamdani
Despite Mamdani's growing popularity and massive lead in the polls, many establishment and centrist Democrats have been hesitant to endorse him – or have even outright criticized him for his progressive politics and pro-Palestinian stances.
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand apologized after she claimed he had made "references to global jihad" and accused him of "[glorifying] the slaughter of Jews" – none of which he ever did.
Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was running for re-election before recently dropping out of the race, has also refused to endorse Mamdani.
Similar to Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly moved the goalpost on questions about endorsing Mamdani.
Many critics have pointed to Schumer's steadfast support of Israel, as the website Track AIPAC reports he has accepted nearly $2 billion from the pro-Israel lobby.
Mamdani has been able to secure endorsements from other progressive Democrats, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as some establishment Democrats, such as New York Governor Kathy Hochul and former Vice President Kamala Harris.
