Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter for Nashville shooting tweet

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had restrictions placed on her congressional Twitter account after posting insensitive content about the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was restricted from Twitter after sharing a post about a "Trans Day of Vengeance" shortly after a recent school shooting. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Pacific Press Agency

On Tuesday, the politician shared a notice from Twitter about features from her congressional account being temporarily suspended after she violated Twitter's rules.

She has since taken to her personal Twitter account to complain.

"My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter," Greene tweeted.

"Restore my account immediately," she demanded.

According to CBS News, Greene's post was referencing an upcoming demonstration at the Supreme Court in Washington DC planned for Saturday.

The activist groups organizing are "fighting against false narratives, criminalization, and eradication" of the trans community.

Ella Irwin, Twitter's trust and safety head, explained that, "The graphic was reported by a high number of users across our platform yesterday and yes, I'm sure the timing of that was due to heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville."