Zohran Mamdani joined by AOC and more in electric early voting rally for NYC mayor

New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was joined in a Saturday night rally by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more as early voting got underway in the high-stakes primary race.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l.) speaks at a rally for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on June 14, 2025. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Zohran Mamdani for NYC

"When I say that this is not just about New York City, but that this is about the United States, I mean that literally because Andrew Cuomo has made clear that if he wins this race, he wants to run for president of the United States," AOC said on stage at Terminal 5 on Manhattan's Far West Side.

"In a world and a nation that is crying to end the gerontocracy of our leadership, that wants to see a new day, that wants to see a new generation ascend, it is unconscionable to send Andrew Cuomo to Gracie Mansion," the 35-year-old congresswoman added.

AOC endorsed 33-year-old Mamdani for mayor earlier this month. He has steadily gained in the polls in the crowded Democratic primary, cementing his place as the top challenger to 67-year-old former Governor Cuomo.

The state assemblymember from Queens is fighting to deliver progressive change to the nation's largest city – including rent freezes, free buses, and no-cost childcare. He is also hoping to prevent the disgraced Cuomo from making a political comeback.

Cuomo resigned from office in 2021 amid a series of scandals. He was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic and faced sexual assault allegations from 11 women.

"We stand on the verge of a victory that will resonate across the country and the world," Mamdani said Saturday night. "Make no mistake, this victory will be historic not just because of who I am – a Muslim immigrant and a proud democratic socialist – but for what we will do: make this city affordable for everyone."