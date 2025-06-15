Zohran Mamdani joined by AOC and more in electric early voting rally for NYC mayor
New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was joined in a Saturday night rally by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more as early voting got underway in the high-stakes primary race.
"When I say that this is not just about New York City, but that this is about the United States, I mean that literally because Andrew Cuomo has made clear that if he wins this race, he wants to run for president of the United States," AOC said on stage at Terminal 5 on Manhattan's Far West Side.
"In a world and a nation that is crying to end the gerontocracy of our leadership, that wants to see a new day, that wants to see a new generation ascend, it is unconscionable to send Andrew Cuomo to Gracie Mansion," the 35-year-old congresswoman added.
AOC endorsed 33-year-old Mamdani for mayor earlier this month. He has steadily gained in the polls in the crowded Democratic primary, cementing his place as the top challenger to 67-year-old former Governor Cuomo.
The state assemblymember from Queens is fighting to deliver progressive change to the nation's largest city – including rent freezes, free buses, and no-cost childcare. He is also hoping to prevent the disgraced Cuomo from making a political comeback.
Cuomo resigned from office in 2021 amid a series of scandals. He was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic and faced sexual assault allegations from 11 women.
"We stand on the verge of a victory that will resonate across the country and the world," Mamdani said Saturday night. "Make no mistake, this victory will be historic not just because of who I am – a Muslim immigrant and a proud democratic socialist – but for what we will do: make this city affordable for everyone."
Zohran Mamdani promises "new generation of leadership"
Also joining Mamdani on Saturday were Assemblymember Claire Valdez, state Senator John Liu, New York City Council Member Alexa Avilés, Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, and more. Comedian and TV personality The Kid Mero served as emcee.
In a bid to keep big money-backed Cuomo out of office, Mamdani and third-place contender Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller, on Friday cross-endorsed one another in the June 24 primary. Both candidates are asking supporters to list the other as their second pick on the ranked-choice ballot.
Meanwhile, New York's incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is fighting for reelection as an independent in spite of his own serious corruption and sexual assault scandals.
While Cuomo has sought to cast Mamdani as too inexperienced to take on Donald Trump, the state assemblymember hails his progressive agenda as the strongest to combat the White House's mass deportation campaign and cuts to critical social programs.
"There are no kings in America, whether that's Donald Trump or Andrew Cuomo or the Republican billionaires who fund both of their campaigns," Mamdani told Saturday's sizable crowd, in reference to nationwide anti-Trump "No Kings" protests taking place the same day.
"New Yorkers are ready for a new generation of leadership that puts working people first," the mayoral hopeful said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Zohran Mamdani for NYC