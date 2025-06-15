Malcolm Kenyatta elected as DNC vice chair in redo vote
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta has been elected as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in a redo vote.
Kenyatta retained his position after running unopposed and receiving 374.5 votes (99%) in Saturday's tally.
In outlining his vision for the role, Kenyatta stressed the Democratic Party needed to prioritize winning local races and not only focus on presidential contests.
The redo election came after Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free filed a procedural challenge saying the initial vote unjustly gave male candidates an advantage.
The vote for a second vice chair will run from June 15 to June 17 for candidates of any gender.
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, who had served alongside Kenyatta as DNC co-vice chair until the redo, decided not to run again for the position.
"It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair – and it's okay to have disagreements. What isn't okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on," Hogg wrote on social media.
"Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election, so the party can focus on what really matters."
David Hogg drama creates a stir in the DNC
Hogg had created a stir by announcing his plans, through his group Leaders We Deserve, to spend over $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries to support younger, more progressive candidates challenging older, incumbent Democrats.
Earlier this month, leaked audio emerged of DNC Chair Ken Martin, who backs a neutrality pledge for party officers, sharing the impact of Hogg's actions on his own ability to lead.
"I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I want to do this anymore," Martin tells Hogg in the recording of the May 15 Zoom call.
"No one knows who the hell I am, right? I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win," Martin continues, clearly emotional. "And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to. So it's really frustrating."
"I'm grateful to the overwhelming support I've received in this reelection from DNC members and I look forward to getting back to work electing Democrats up and down the ballot. I wish David the best," Kenyatta said in a statement as the drama unfolded.
