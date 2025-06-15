Malcolm Kenyatta elected as DNC vice chair in redo vote

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta has been elected as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in a redo vote.

Kenyatta retained his position after running unopposed and receiving 374.5 votes (99%) in Saturday's tally.

In outlining his vision for the role, Kenyatta stressed the Democratic Party needed to prioritize winning local races and not only focus on presidential contests.

The redo election came after Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free filed a procedural challenge saying the initial vote unjustly gave male candidates an advantage.

The vote for a second vice chair will run from June 15 to June 17 for candidates of any gender.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, who had served alongside Kenyatta as DNC co-vice chair until the redo, decided not to run again for the position.

"It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair – and it's okay to have disagreements. What isn't okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on," Hogg wrote on social media.

"Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election, so the party can focus on what really matters."