Shooting at Nashville elementary school leaves three children and more dead
Nashville, Tennessee - At least three children were killed in a shooting at a private school in Nashville on Monday morning.
The tragedy occurred at the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school for students in preschool through sixth grade.
The Nashville Fire Department reported there were "multiple patients" injured in the shooting.
Per ABC News, officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have now confirmed that three children were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that suspect was "engaged" by police officers and is now dead.
Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting soon.
This is a developing story.
UPDATE, March 27, 1:43 pm EST: Nashville police reveal shooter details
Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a press conference that the shooter was a female who "appeared to be in her teens," with her identification yet to be confirmed, per CNN.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and at least two "assault-type" rifles. She was confronted by two officers on the second floor of the building, where she was fatally shot by police.
Officials have also announced that three adults were killed in the shooting in addition to the three children.
