Shooting at Nashville elementary school leaves three children and more dead

Nashville, Tennessee - At least three children were killed in a shooting at a private school in Nashville on Monday morning.

The tragedy occurred at the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

The Nashville Fire Department reported there were "multiple patients" injured in the shooting.

Per ABC News, officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have now confirmed that three children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that suspect was "engaged" by police officers and is now dead.

Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting soon.

This is a developing story.