Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with Trump on war threats: "PUT AMERICA FIRST!"

Washington DC - Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to come out in opposition to President Donald Trump 's attacks on Yemen and repeated threats to go to war with Iran.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed she does not support President Donald Trump's threats of sparking a new war in the Middle East. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Late Monday night, Greene shared a post on X, insisting "another war in the Middle East or anywhere else," and are demanding that the administration "PUT AMERICA FIRST!"

"I don't support going to war on behalf of other countries," she wrote. "I support peace and fixing our own massive problems for our own people."

Her remarks came after Trump recently ordered a US strike on Yemen targeting Houthis rebels who are attacking Israeli shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The brutal bombings killed at least 53 people, the majority of whom were women and children, according to local authorities.

On Monday, Trump said he would hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks from the Houthis, vowing there would be "dire" consequences.

Greene has built a reputation as one of Trump's most loyal and outspoken MAGA allies in Congress.

She has consistently opposed aid to allied countries such as Ukraine.