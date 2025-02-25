Marjorie Taylor Greene cosponsors MAGA bill to withdraw the US from the UN

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has thrown her support behind a bill Republican lawmakers are pushing to withdraw the US from the United Nations.

MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has cosponsored a bill to withdraw the US from the United Nations. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

On Friday, Representative Chip Roy of Texas introduced HR 1498, which seeks to "terminate membership by the United States in the United Nations."

The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating US participation in the UN Human Rights Council and contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The resolution has been cosponsored by a number of MAGA Republicans so far, including Representative Mike Lee of Utah and Greene, who is currently working closely with the Trump administration as the head of a subcommittee for the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Republican lawmakers have long sought to cut funding to the UN.

Roy introduced an identical bill in 2023 also cosponsored by Greene, who has called for years to "defund the UN."

In a press release regarding his latest effort, Roy argued the UN "has enjoyed American tax money while often undermining our interests, attacking our allies, and bolstering our adversaries."

"Despite all of the money and the attention, this corrupt globalist organization has for decades, failed to prevent wars, genocides, human rights violations, and even pandemics," Roy wrote, adding, "No sane country would stand for this."