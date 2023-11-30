Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after DHS secretary yet again after first impeachment attempt falls flat
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has reintroduced her resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after her first attempt was shelved.
On Wednesday, MTG announced on social media that she has "reintroduced articles of impeachment" against Mayorkas, arguing that it is "EXACTLY what the founders intended for the House to do when a member of the executive branch intentionally violates the laws written by the legislative branch."
Greene said House members "whine about 'due process' while protecting Mayorkas from facing accountability for his violation of our border security laws."
"Impeachment IS due process," she argued. "It would put Mayorkas in front of the Senate to face trial. We've seen the evidence of him breaking the law. It's time for the Senate to try him for it."
Greene's resolution accuses Mayorkis of "high crimes and misdemeanors," including "failing to maintain operational control" of the United States' border with Mexico.
The Georgia congresswoman first introduced the resolution over two weeks ago, but the House voted to refer it to the Homeland Security Committee, which is investigating the matter.
MTG reintroduced the resolution on the House floor on Wednesday as privileged, meaning the House will hold a vote within two legislative days. If it fails, which it is expected to, MTG has vowed to "keep reintroducing it."
Cover photo: Collage: Almond NGAN/AFP & Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP