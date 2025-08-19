Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her boyfriend got Zelensky to suit up for Trump meeting
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene praised her boyfriend for supposedly getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to wear a suit to his meeting with President Donald Trump.
On Monday, MTG shared an X post in which she took a moment to "recognize [Brian Glenn] for his success in upholding the proper White House wardrobe attire."
Back in February, Zelensky visited the White House for the first time to discuss his country's ongoing conflict with Russia – a meeting that famously turned contentious, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated the leader for not being "grateful" enough for US support.
At one point, Glenn – an outspoken Trump sycophant and chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice – joined in by further mocking Zelensky for not wearing a suit.
On Monday, Zelensky visited the White House again, this time in a sleek, all-black suit. His new attire impressed Trump, who told him, "I cannot believe it, I love it!"
In her post, Greene claimed that if Glenn had not commented in February, "I'm not sure [Zelensky] would have ever worn one to visit our great and respected President!!"
Was Brian Glenn really behind Volodymyr Zelensky's choice to suit up?
It turns out that Greene's post is a bit of a stretch – according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, the White House had urged Zelensky to suit up for the second meeting.
While she may not have been aware of the request, she surely did not miss the moment during the meeting where Glenn told Zelensky he looked "fabulous," and even apologized for previously attacking him about his attire.
Zelensky then took the opportunity to mock Glenn back, telling him, "You're in the same suit. I changed. You [did] not."
