Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her boyfriend got Zelensky to suit up for Trump meeting

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene praised her boyfriend for supposedly getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to wear a suit to his meeting with President Donald Trump .

On Monday, MTG shared an X post in which she took a moment to "recognize [Brian Glenn] for his success in upholding the proper White House wardrobe attire."

Back in February, Zelensky visited the White House for the first time to discuss his country's ongoing conflict with Russia – a meeting that famously turned contentious, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated the leader for not being "grateful" enough for US support.

At one point, Glenn – an outspoken Trump sycophant and chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice – joined in by further mocking Zelensky for not wearing a suit.

On Monday, Zelensky visited the White House again, this time in a sleek, all-black suit. His new attire impressed Trump, who told him, "I cannot believe it, I love it!"

In her post, Greene claimed that if Glenn had not commented in February, "I'm not sure [Zelensky] would have ever worn one to visit our great and respected President!!"