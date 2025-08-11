Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out about increasing suspicion over her skyrocketing net worth
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently lashed out on social media after a report claimed her net worth took a huge jump following a major stock investment.
Back in June, Benzinga published a report claiming Greene's net worth surged from $700,000 to around $21 million since she was first elected to Congress in 2021.
On Saturday, an X user shared a screenshot of the article, and argued, "I'm tired of elected officials getting rich, when they should be helping the American people who elected them."
MTG surprisingly responded to the criticism, sharing a post the following day calling the reporting "outright slander and lies" as she claims to have made her net worth through her family's construction business prior to taking office.
"My publicly disclosed portfolio is diversely invested through a financial manager whom I've signed a fiduciary contract with," Greene wrote.
"My hard-earned wealth, that I am thankful and proud of, HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!! As a matter of fact, I made a hell of a lot more money and my life was WAY EASIER before I entered public life," she continued, adding, "You can go to hell."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's questionable stock trades
Greene's remarks come after Missouri Senator Josh Hawley recently proposed a ban on stock trading for members of Congress, the president, and the vice president. The effort has gained support from both sides of the political aisle, but President Donald Trump and some of his MAGA allies have aggressively opposed it.
Since taking office, Greene has reportedly made hundreds of stock trades. According to the research platform Quiver Quantitative, Greene bought stock in Palantir Technologies on April 8, just three days before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agreed to a $30 million contract with the company.
Greene, who is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee that oversees ICE, has since seen her stock rise 142%
In her X post, Greene claimed the reporting of her stock trades is an attempt to slander her over her opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby and the US continuing to fund foreign interests and wars.
