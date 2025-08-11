Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out about increasing suspicion over her skyrocketing net worth

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently lashed out on social media after a report claimed her net worth took a huge jump following a major stock investment.

In a new social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily responded to recent reports about her net worth surging from stock trading. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in June, Benzinga published a report claiming Greene's net worth surged from $700,000 to around $21 million since she was first elected to Congress in 2021.

On Saturday, an X user shared a screenshot of the article, and argued, "I'm tired of elected officials getting rich, when they should be helping the American people who elected them."

MTG surprisingly responded to the criticism, sharing a post the following day calling the reporting "outright slander and lies" as she claims to have made her net worth through her family's construction business prior to taking office.

"My publicly disclosed portfolio is diversely invested through a financial manager whom I've signed a fiduciary contract with," Greene wrote.

"My hard-earned wealth, that I am thankful and proud of, HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!! As a matter of fact, I made a hell of a lot more money and my life was WAY EASIER before I entered public life," she continued, adding, "You can go to hell."