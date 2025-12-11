Marjorie Taylor Greene prioritizes her anti-trans bill vote before leaving Congress

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene may be on her way out of Congress and MAGA, but one thing she refuses to leave behind is her war against the transgender community.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed that she made a deal for her vote on the NDAA so that her anti-trans bill can be brought to the House floor. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, Greene – a longtime anti-trans advocate – shared an X post revealing she "made a deal" to change her NO vote to a YES on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) "in exchange for a floor vote next week on my bill that is one of President [Donald Trump's] key campaign promises and executive orders."

"Leader Steve Scalise has promised me that my bill Protect Children's Innocence Act, HR 3492, will be brought to the floor for a vote next Wednesday, Dec 17th," MTG wrote.

"This would make it a class c felony to trans a child under 18," she added.

The NDAA, which overwhelmingly passed on Wednesday, will provide $900 billion for military initiatives such as aid to Ukraine and increased pay for service members.

MTG had previously criticized the act, arguing it is "filled with American's hard-earned tax dollars used to fund foreign aid and foreign country's wars," which she described as "America Last" and "beyond excuse."

The move comes after Greene announced her resignation from Congress, which will take effect on January 5.