Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump was "furious" she pushed for release of the Epstein files

Washington DC - Outgoing MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene opened up about her public falling out with President Donald Trump , revealing why he had been so "furious" with her.

Outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that President Donald Trump was "furious" over her support for the release of the Epstein files. © Imago/UPI Photo

Weeks after MTG revealed she'll retire from Congress in January, she took to CBS' 60 Minutes program to reveal what her clash with Trump had ultimately come down to.

According to Greene, while she and Trump had fallen out over various policies and decisions over the course of his second term, including the government shutdown, their main difference was over Jeffrey Epstein.

"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files," MTG told CBS' Lesley Stahl.

"I fully believe that those women deserve everything they're asking, they're asking for all of it to come out," she said. "They deserve it, and he was furious with me."

Amid the scandal around notorious child rapist and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Trump in November launched a bitter hate campaign against his former close ally.

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene," Trump said on Truth Social. "All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN... I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day."

Speaking with Stahl, Greene addressed Trump's attacks and likened the situation to getting out of an abusive marriage, explaining, "I will be no one's battered wife... I won't allow the system to abuse me anymore."