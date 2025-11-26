Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation could spark GOP exodus as anger at White House grows
Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't just resign from Congress – she detonated a political grenade on her way out, blasting open cracks in a dam that could unleash a flood of Republican exits.
The 51-year-old Georgia representative stunned Washington last week with a blistering attack on President Donald Trump's second-term agenda and the Republican leadership she accused of betraying voters.
Her departure announcement immediately fueled talk that more exhausted or exasperated Republicans may follow – a dangerous prospect for a House of Representatives majority hanging by a thread.
"The honeymoon's over and some Republicans are realizing this isn't what they signed up for," political analyst Andrew Koneschusky, a former Senate staffer, told AFP.
"The discontent is multifaceted – everything from the growing affordability crisis to the ongoing Epstein saga, the impact of trade wars, the concentration of executive power, the diminution of congressional power and the toxicity in our political discourse."
Greene's four-page resignation read more like a manifesto than a farewell, blasting Trump, skewering Speaker Mike Johnson and denouncing a "Political Industrial Complex" serving elites while ordinary Americans struggle.
Washington, she argued, isn't gridlocked – it's rotten: lawmakers face violent threats while serious legislation gathers dust, replaced by meaningless messaging bills and party loyalty tests.
Johnson, she charged in a separate post, has "sidelined" Congress in "full obedience" to the White House, blocking votes on bills and smothering campaign promises made by Trump.
Republicans chafe at White House's "garbage" treatment
Her critics have long branded her a chaos agent, but this time MTG's fury is resonating.
Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz posted that she couldn't blame Greene for fleeing "an institution that has betrayed the American people."
Already, 41 House members plan to retire this term – unusually high halfway through – and Punchbowl News reported that more could follow as Republican lawmakers complain behind closed doors of being treated like "garbage" amid constant attacks by Trump's White House.
"More explosive early resignations are coming. It's a tinderbox," said one, according to the politics news outlet. "Morale has never been lower."
The math is brutal: House Republicans hold a slim 219–213 majority even before Greene's departure, and Democrats are eyeing an upset in next month's special election in Tennessee. They should also pick up seats in Texas and New Jersey.
Rank-and-file lawmakers have worked only a handful of days since July despite a $174,000 salary, and say they spend more time when they are in Washington on punitive resolutions and theatrics than governing.
Frustration is now erupting in a surprising place: "discharge petitions," an obscure tool allowing lawmakers to circumvent the leadership and force votes with 218 signatures.
Once rare, they've become the rebellion weapon of choice. Last week, four Republicans defied Trump and Johnson to demand the release of documents on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Five discharge petitions have succeeded under Johnson – more than in the previous 30 years combined.
Confidence in Congress plunging
Meanwhile, the temperature in Congress is rising in more ways than one. Threats against lawmakers have surged, a situation that some say has worsened since the recent assassination of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk.
Greene and Democrat Jared Golden both cited rising political violence as reasons for stepping aside.
Zoom out, and the picture looks even bleaker.
Public trust is cratering: Pew reported in 2023 that only 26% of Americans view Congress favorably. The last Congress passed the fewest bills in decades.
Oversight has also weakened, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, with fewer hearings, thinner witness testimony and implementation of watchdog recommendations increasingly spotty.
"This is one of the toughest environments to be a lawmaker. If you're a Democrat, you're out of power and there's only so much you can do," said Koneschusky.
"If you're a Republican, you can't exercise independent policy or political judgment without risking retribution from the administration. Many Republicans seem to feel there are only two choices: go along or get out of the game."
Cover photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP