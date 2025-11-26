Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation could spark GOP exodus as anger at White House grows

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't just resign from Congress – she detonated a political grenade on her way out, blasting open cracks in a dam that could unleash a flood of Republican exits.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's announcement that she will leave Congress next year could set off a chain reaction of Republican resignations. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

The 51-year-old Georgia representative stunned Washington last week with a blistering attack on President Donald Trump's second-term agenda and the Republican leadership she accused of betraying voters.

Her departure announcement immediately fueled talk that more exhausted or exasperated Republicans may follow – a dangerous prospect for a House of Representatives majority hanging by a thread.

"The honeymoon's over and some Republicans are realizing this isn't what they signed up for," political analyst Andrew Koneschusky, a former Senate staffer, told AFP.

"The discontent is multifaceted – everything from the growing affordability crisis to the ongoing Epstein saga, the impact of trade wars, the concentration of executive power, the diminution of congressional power and the toxicity in our political discourse."

Greene's four-page resignation read more like a manifesto than a farewell, blasting Trump, skewering Speaker Mike Johnson and denouncing a "Political Industrial Complex" serving elites while ordinary Americans struggle.

Washington, she argued, isn't gridlocked – it's rotten: lawmakers face violent threats while serious legislation gathers dust, replaced by meaningless messaging bills and party loyalty tests.

Johnson, she charged in a separate post, has "sidelined" Congress in "full obedience" to the White House, blocking votes on bills and smothering campaign promises made by Trump.