Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to have big plans for 2026 midterm elections

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene may be considering a run for the Senate in 2026, according to a new report.

The far-right Daily Caller cited sources who claimed MTG is seriously considering taking a shot – assuming that Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp, whose will reach his term limit next year, doesn't run.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one source said that the Georgia congresswoman believes that she would "crush" the primaries, but is holding out on making any serious commitments until Kemp confirms his plans.

If she were to throw her hat in the ring and secure a nomination, MTG would run against Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who won a runoff election in 2021 by a razor-thin margin.

A Senate seat is not her only option, though, as Kemp's incumbency means that Georgia's governorship is also wide open.

When asked about a potential run for governor in February, MTG told the Atlanta Journal-Consitution that she is "considering all possibilities."