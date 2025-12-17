Marjorie Taylor Greene says "the dam is breaking" on Trump's control of GOP

Washington DC - Outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested that President Donald Trump 's longtime hold on the Republican Party might be easing up.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that the "dam is breaking" as Republicans have been voting against President Donald Trump. © Collage: JIM WATSON & DANIEL HEUER / AFP

During an interview with CNN on Monday evening, MTG argued, "I think the dam is breaking," and went on to list several recent instances of her fellow Republicans breaking with the president.

Last week, 13 House Republicans voted alongside Democrats to strike down an executive order the president signed earlier this year that resulted in over a million federal workers losing collective bargaining rights.

"Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ballgowns and went to the White House Christmas party," Greene said in her interview. "That's pretty bold."

Greene also noted how Indiana Senate Republicans that same week voted against efforts to redraw the state's congressional districts to favor Republicans.

"That is a sign where you're seeing Republicans, they're entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun," Greene said.

"He's got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come," she added.