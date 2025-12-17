Marjorie Taylor Greene says "the dam is breaking" on Trump's control of GOP
Washington DC - Outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested that President Donald Trump's longtime hold on the Republican Party might be easing up.
During an interview with CNN on Monday evening, MTG argued, "I think the dam is breaking," and went on to list several recent instances of her fellow Republicans breaking with the president.
Last week, 13 House Republicans voted alongside Democrats to strike down an executive order the president signed earlier this year that resulted in over a million federal workers losing collective bargaining rights.
"Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ballgowns and went to the White House Christmas party," Greene said in her interview. "That's pretty bold."
Greene also noted how Indiana Senate Republicans that same week voted against efforts to redraw the state's congressional districts to favor Republicans.
"That is a sign where you're seeing Republicans, they're entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun," Greene said.
"He's got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come," she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests Republicans may lose the midterms
Since she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her staunch loyalty to President Donald Trump and touted herself as an "MVP" of his MAGA base.
But in recent weeks, Greene has publicly criticized a number of the president's policies and positions, which sparked a messy feud between the two and led to Trump rescinding his support for her reelection campaign.
During her CNN interview, she didn't hold back in criticizing Trump on a number of issues.
The congresswoman was heavily critical of Trump's shocking comments regarding the recent murder of filmmaker Rob Reiner, describing them as "below the office of the President of the United States, classless, and it was just wrong."
Greene went on to argue, "He needs to stop the revolving door of foreign leaders into his White House. He needs to stop embracing al-Qaeda ISIS terrorists that were once wanted by the United States who have now become the Syrian president, and stop calling people like me traitors."
"I think the midterms are going to be very hard for Republicans," she later added. "I'm one of the people that's willing to admit the truth and say I don't see Republicans winning the midterms right now."
