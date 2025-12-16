Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn announce their engagement

Washington DC - Retiring Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her journalist boyfriend Brian Glenn have revealed that they are engaged.

In social media posts on Monday, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn revealed they are now engaged amid their ongoing tiff with Donald Trump. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Glenn, who currently works for the far-right news outlet Real America's Voice, shared an X post featuring a photo of himself and Greene out to dinner, sitting close together with the politician clearly donning a new engagement ring.

"She said yes!" Glenn captioned the post.

Minutes later, Greene shared the post to her personal X page, adding, "Happily ever after!!!"

When she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene built a reputation for her staunch loyalty to President Donald Trump, but in recent weeks, she has publicly criticized a number of the president's policies and positions.

Her criticisms sparked a messy feud between them, which led to Trump deeming her a "traitor" to MAGA and Greene announcing she would soon step down from her congressional seat.

In a recent interview, Glenn – who was granted special access to White House press briefings earlier this year on the merit of his allegiance to Trump – revealed that he now feels "like the little divorced kid in the middle." He said he has avoided attending briefings because of it.