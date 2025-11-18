Marjorie Taylor Greene swings back at Trump for calling her a traitor: "Gave him my loyalty for free!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently fired back after President Donald Trump publicly criticized her for turning her back on MAGA.

During a recent press conference, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) shared her reaction to President Donald Trump calling her a "traitor." © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Tuesday, Greene spoke during a press conference outside the US Capitol prior to the House vote on a resolution to force the release of government files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene, standing with a group of Epstein's victims, took a moment to respond to Trump, whom she said branded her a "traitor" for "standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition."

"I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free," Greene told the crowd.

MTG, who previously avoided directly criticizing Trump at all costs, went on to insinuate that it was the president who was the traitor.

"Let me tell you what a traitor is – A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves," she argued.

"A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me now."