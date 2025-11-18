Marjorie Taylor Greene swings back at Trump for calling her a traitor: "Gave him my loyalty for free!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently fired back after President Donald Trump publicly criticized her for turning her back on MAGA.
On Tuesday, Greene spoke during a press conference outside the US Capitol prior to the House vote on a resolution to force the release of government files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Greene, standing with a group of Epstein's victims, took a moment to respond to Trump, whom she said branded her a "traitor" for "standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition."
"I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free," Greene told the crowd.
MTG, who previously avoided directly criticizing Trump at all costs, went on to insinuate that it was the president who was the traitor.
"Let me tell you what a traitor is – A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves," she argued.
"A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me now."
Trump declares war on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her steadfast allegiance to Trump, aggressive style of politics, and penchant for conspiracy theories.
But in recent months, Greene has expressed views that put her at odds with the Republican Party and Trump himself, including her commitment to see the release of the Epstein files and becoming the first Republican to describe the Gaza conflict as a "genocide."
Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for decades, has tried desperately to block the release of the files, and recently began publicly criticizing MTG for supporting the discharge petition.
Last week, Trump told reporters that he believed "She's lost her way."
Over the weekend, the president announced he was withdrawing his support for Greene's re-election campaign and shared social media posts calling her "wacky" and a "traitor."
Following the press conference, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the discharge petition, which will now need to be voted on by the Senate before it can go to the president's desk to be signed.
