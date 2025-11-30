Will Marjorie Taylor Greene become the newest co-host of The View?
Washington DC - As she prepares to leave the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is rumored to be considering a shocking new career move that would definitely cause heads to roll.
According to the Daily Mail, there have been rumblings that MTG may become the newest addition to The View panel after the politician's well-received appearance on the show earlier this month.
When reached for comment, a producer hailed Greene's episode as a big win for the show and said of her being added to the team, "Never say never."
"We had a lot more social media engagement that day. Before she was on, I'd have been like 'absolutely not,' but now I could see the vision if they decided to go that route," the producer said.
The rumors come as Alyssa Farah Griffin, the sole conservative member of the hosting panel, prepares to take time off for maternity leave.
"I don't think it's in the immediate plans or anything," the producer added, "but she is definitely someone who would be on a shortlist."
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Donald Trump
Since she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her staunch loyalty to President Donald Trump and touted herself as an "MVP" of his MAGA base.
But in recent weeks, Greene has publicly criticized a number of the president's policies and positions, which sparked a messy feud between the two and led to Trump rescinding his support for her reelection campaign.
Greene then sent shockwaves through US politics earlier this month when she announced that she would be stepping down from her congressional seat, which will take effect on January 5 – right around the time Griffin is expected to take leave from The View.
During a recent episode, The View host Joy Behar jokingly told the audience that her co-host Whoopi Goldberg is "not being replaced by Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP