Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses rift with Trump and bashes GOP during friendly visit to The View

New York, New York - Marjorie Taylor Greene paid an unexpected visit to The View on Tuesday, where she continued to criticize her Republican Party over the government shutdown and maintained a far calmer demeanor than the right-wing firebrand has become known for.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stopped by The View on Tuesday to discuss the government shutdown. © ABC

The Georgia congresswoman surprised her MAGA base by making an appearance on the largely left-leaning talk show, and she addressed the elephant in the room after co-host Sunny Hostin admitted Greene was "different" than she had expected.

At one point, the co-hosts quipped that Greene, who criticized Israel's assault on Gaza and President Donald Trump's tariffs during her appearance, might come around to the Democratic Party.

Greene held firm that she's "not on the left," but argued that she was a "victim" of a media spin.

"You all have attacked me many times on this show because of things you've read about me that weren't true, or clips you've seen," she told The View panel.

Elsewhere in the chat, Greene opened up further about her recent break with Trump and the larger Republican Party on certain issues.

The politician, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump since entering Congress in 2021, affirmed that she still "loves" the president.

When co-host Joy Behar said that he might not "love" her back right now, Greene replied, "Well, that's OK."

"Donald Trump, he usually yells at everybody, so we're all used to it," she added.