Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses rift with Trump and bashes GOP during friendly visit to The View
New York, New York - Marjorie Taylor Greene paid an unexpected visit to The View on Tuesday, where she continued to criticize her Republican Party over the government shutdown and maintained a far calmer demeanor than the right-wing firebrand has become known for.
The Georgia congresswoman surprised her MAGA base by making an appearance on the largely left-leaning talk show, and she addressed the elephant in the room after co-host Sunny Hostin admitted Greene was "different" than she had expected.
At one point, the co-hosts quipped that Greene, who criticized Israel's assault on Gaza and President Donald Trump's tariffs during her appearance, might come around to the Democratic Party.
Greene held firm that she's "not on the left," but argued that she was a "victim" of a media spin.
"You all have attacked me many times on this show because of things you've read about me that weren't true, or clips you've seen," she told The View panel.
Elsewhere in the chat, Greene opened up further about her recent break with Trump and the larger Republican Party on certain issues.
The politician, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump since entering Congress in 2021, affirmed that she still "loves" the president.
When co-host Joy Behar said that he might not "love" her back right now, Greene replied, "Well, that's OK."
"Donald Trump, he usually yells at everybody, so we're all used to it," she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams "pissing contest" in Washington
Greene also expanded a bit on her recent criticisms of her colleagues in the GOP over the government shutdown, which is set to become the longest in US history.
"I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone," she said. "And the worst thing that I just can't get over is we're not working right now."
She didn't mince words as she emphasized who she blames for the situation: House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Greene has repeatedly slammed Johnson over his handling of the shutdown in recent weeks, and on The View, she expanded on her overall criticism of "weak" Republican men.
"Look, I am with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this, I am really tired of the pissing contest in Washington DC between the men," she said.
Greene doubled down as she further criticized Republicans who have been unwilling to publish the files associated with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
While she said she has "no idea" why some of her fellow Republicans are pushing back against the release of files, Greene declared, "It seems like very rich and powerful men are being protected," she declared.
Cover photo: ABC