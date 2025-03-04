Melania touts anti-cyberbullying program in first remarks since Trump's inauguration

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump used her first public remarks since her husband returned to the White to speak out against cyberbullying.

Melania Trump has railed against cyberbullying and what she calls "hurtful online behavior" in her first public remarks since inauguration day. © AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Melania recommitted to her "Be Best Platform," which she first set up in 2018 with the goal of advocating against both cyberbullying and the abuse of opioids among America's youth.

In a statement on her website, the former model emphasized "the importance of social, emotional, and physical health of children" as well as advocating for child welfare.

She repeated the sentiments during a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill Monday.

"I am here with you today with a common goal: to protect our youth from online harm," she said at the event. "The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities."

"In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior."

Flanked by the likes of Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, Melania also used the roundtable to push for her "TAKE IT DOWN" Act, which seeks to address deepfake and revenge pornography.