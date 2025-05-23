Melania Trump touts AI-generated deepfake of voice for memoir audiobook

Washington DC - First lady Melania Trump has been warning of the danger of AI deepfakes – now she's releasing an audiobook narrated by an AI-generated version of her own voice.

First lady Melania Trump is promoting an audiobook of her memoir narrated by an AI-generated replica of her voice. © REUTERS

The 55-year-old wife of President Donald Trump announced the release of the seven-hour recording – which retails for $25 – in a social media post on Thursday.

"My story, my perspective, the truth," narrates a voice in the Slovenian-born former model's distinctive accent, over a short black and white video featuring computer-generated graphics of her face.

Whether it's Melania herself who is speaking in the video, or her AI doppelganger, is not made clear.

She then writes in the same post: "I am honored to bring you Melania – The AI Audiobook – narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice. "Let the future of publishing begin."

The website for the audiobook says the "AI-generated replica" of Melania Trump's voice was "created under Mrs. Trump's direction and supervision."

"Multiple" foreign language versions would be available later this year, it added.

Melania Trump released the physical edition of her memoir in October, with a signed collector's edition printed on "premium art paper" priced at $150.