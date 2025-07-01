Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accuses Anthony Fauci of "creating coronavirus"
Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on an unhinged rant while speaking to Tucker Carlson and accused former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci of "creating coronavirus."
RFK Jr. on Monday told Tucker Carlson that Fauci should face a "truth commission" into whether he played a role in "creating" the Covid-19 virus.
"Yeah, I think that generally – unless there was a truth commission, you know, which they did in South Africa, and they did it in Central America after the 1980s wars there," RFK Jr. said.
"They were very helpful to those societies and, you know, I think that we should probably do something like that now," he said. "He had a lot of liability on creating coronavirus."
Throughout his interview on the Tucker Carlson Show, RFK Jr. pushed the theory that Covid-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.
He faced pushback from Carlson, who questioned why Chinese authorities would have engineered a deadly virus. In response, RFK Jr. just said, "I try not to look in other people's heads."
When asked whether the Covid-19 vaccines killed more people than they saved, RFK Jr. refused to answer and said that the evidence that the vaccines came from "substandard" studies.
RFK Jr. makes wild claims about Covid-19 in bizarre interview
The CDC to this day recommends that adults aged 18 and over get vaccinated against Covid-19 because the vaccinations help "protect you from severe illness, hospitalization, and death."
On Fauci, RFK Jr. said that there are major professional incentives to "break new ground" in gain-of-function research, and linked these incentives to the Covid-19 outbreak.
"He developed one that could jump to mammals," RFK Jr. said of Fauci's involvement in the avian flu virus. "Why would you do that? You're inviting a catastrophe."
