Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accuses Anthony Fauci of "creating coronavirus"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on an unhinged rant while speaking to Tucker Carlson and accused former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci of "creating coronavirus."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) went on an unhinged rant in a new interview, accusing former NIAID director Anthony Fauci of "creating coronavirus." © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

RFK Jr. on Monday told Tucker Carlson that Fauci should face a "truth commission" into whether he played a role in "creating" the Covid-19 virus.

"Yeah, I think that generally – unless there was a truth commission, you know, which they did in South Africa, and they did it in Central America after the 1980s wars there," RFK Jr. said.

"They were very helpful to those societies and, you know, I think that we should probably do something like that now," he said. "He had a lot of liability on creating coronavirus."

Throughout his interview on the Tucker Carlson Show, RFK Jr. pushed the theory that Covid-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

He faced pushback from Carlson, who questioned why Chinese authorities would have engineered a deadly virus. In response, RFK Jr. just said, "I try not to look in other people's heads."

When asked whether the Covid-19 vaccines killed more people than they saved, RFK Jr. refused to answer and said that the evidence that the vaccines came from "substandard" studies.