Melania Trump shoots down conspiracy theory linking attack on Harvard to Barron

Washington DC - First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday slapped down a popular conspiracy theory linking Barron Trump to the White House's decision to attack Harvard University.

Rumors had emerged that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw funding from Harvard University was driven by a desire for revenge after his youngest son was not accepted into the school.

But Melania's director of communications, Nicholas Clemens, shot back, telling the Palm Beach Post in a statement: "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false."

Barron Trump has just completed his first year at New York University.

"He's now going to college, got into every college he wanted to," Trump boasted about his son in July 2024. "He made his choice, and he is a very good guy."

Meanwhile, the Republican has continued his all-out war on Harvard.

The Trump administration on Tuesday suspended processing for foreign student visas and sent a letter to federal agencies pulling the plug on all remaining federal grants and contracts.