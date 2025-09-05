Melania Trump delivers awkward, rambling speech touting AI: "The robots are here"

Washington DC - First lady Melania Trump delivered a bizarre, error-strewn speech about artificial intelligence, gushing over "humanoids" and robot surgeons.

First Lady Melania Trump gave a bizarre speech on artificial intelligence in which she claimed that "The robots are here!" © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Melania kicked off a press conference for the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence on Thursday by touting the potentials of AI technology.

"We are living in a moment of wonder. And it is our responsibility to prepare children in America," she said.

"Cars now steer themselves through cities, robots hold steady hands in the operating room, and drones are defining the future of war. Innovations of first-generation humanoids, factory automination (sic) and autonomous vehicles have surged from private sector investment."

In strongly-accented English, the 55-year-old insisted: "I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America."

Melania was flanked by Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Michael Kratsios, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and former chief of staff to Peter Thiel.

Having been introduced alongside a standing ovation and upbeat music, Melania went on to say very little in her five-minute speech except to praise American tech companies while reading from a piece of paper.

In a particularly outlandish moment, Melania called on parents and leaders to "treat AI as we would our own children, empowering but with watchful guidance."

Ultimately, she asked AI leaders to focus on the three vague priorities of infrastructure and energy, national security, and talent.