Melania joins President Trump at signing of bill tackling "revenge porn"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed a bill on Monday making it a federal crime to post "revenge porn" – whether it is real or generated by artificial intelligence.

The "Take It Down Act," passed with overwhelming bipartisan congressional support, criminalizes non-consensual publication of intimate images, while also mandating their removal from online platforms.

"With the rise of AI image generation, countless women have been harassed with deepfakes and other explicit images distributed against their will," Trump said at a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.

"And today we're making it totally illegal," the president said. "Anyone who intentionally distributes explicit images without the subject's consent will face up to three years in prison."

First Lady Melania Trump endorsed the bill in early March and attended the signing ceremony in a rare public White House appearance.

The First Lady has largely been an elusive figure at the White House since her husband took the oath of office on January 20, spending only limited time in Washington.

In remarks at the signing ceremony, she described the bill as a "national victory that will help parents and families protect children from online exploitation."

"This legislation is a powerful step forward in our efforts to ensure that every American, especially young people, can feel better protected from their image or identity being abused," she said.