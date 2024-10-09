Melania Trump's memoir debuts to lackluster reception: "Two hours of my life I'll never get back!"

New York, New York - Melania Trump recently put out her long-awaited memoir, but most critics are unimpressed – to say the least.

Back in March, Melania, who had been noticeably absent from her husband Donald Trump's side and avoiding the public since the January 6 Capitol riots, told the media, "Stay tuned!" when asked when she plans to return to the world of politics.



For months, the country was left in suspense, speculating about her whereabouts and the state of her marriage.

But in September, she began releasing promos on social media for her book, confirming that she is still very much in love with her husband.

On Tuesday, the former first lady released the highly anticipated book – simply titled Melania: A Memoir - which promised "an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."

Though the book has disclosed a few new revelations, such as her pro-choice views that notably contradict her husband's and her disdain for people who have labeled her a "gold-digger," Melania spends most of the memoir praising her husband and parroting some of his most controversial rhetoric.

She largely ignores the backlash his comments have been met with and instead insists he is a loving husband, a dedicated family man, and a proud American.

Melania has been giving interviews exclusively to Fox News, including one on the day of the release, where she talks mostly about her husband and how "Democrats are trying to silence him."

So, did the book actually deliver on its promises? Well, not really.