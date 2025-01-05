Melania Trump documentary to be directed by filmmaker accused of sexual misconduct

Washington DC - A new documentary about incoming First Lady Melania Trump is currently in the works for Amazon . The movie is reportedly being directed by controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner.

Amazon recently confirmed that controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner (l.) will be directing an upcoming documentary about Melania Trump (r.) © Collage: Valerie Macon & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

A spokesperson from Amazon confirmed the news on Sunday, describing the project – which began filming in December and will see a theatrical release in the second half of 2025 – as "an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at [the] First Lady."

"We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," the spokesperson added.

Ratner is known for having directed a handful of popular films, including X-Men: The Last Stand, Red Dragon, and the first three Rush Hour movies.

In 2017, several women – including actor Olivia Munn – accused him of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report.

Though he has vehemently denied the allegations and has never faced charges, Ratner has not directed a film since 2014's Hercules.

This new project comes as Melania's husband Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House on January 20.

Following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, Melania noticeably avoided the public for some time. In the last few months of the 2024 presidential race, she reappeared to subtly support her husband's campaign and release her first memoir.