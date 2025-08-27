Vanity Fair staffers threaten major revolt over proposed Melania Trump cover

New York, New York - Staff members at Vanity Fair reportedly lashed out over news that leadership was working to put first lady Melania Trump on the cover of the magazine.

In a recent report from Semafor, Mark Guiducci, the publication's new global editorial director, revealed he was working to get President Donald Trump's wife to do a photoshoot with the magazine.

But news of the shoot wasn't welcomed by some staffers, as a mid–level editor told The Daily Mail on Monday: "I will walk out the motherf***ing door, and half my staff will follow me."

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what's right," the editor was quoted as saying.

"If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, I'll do it," they added. "If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."

News of the cover idea comes as Melania has noticeably avoided the public eye since her husband won re-election, even opting out of living with him at the White House. Her absence has fueled heavy speculation about the state of her marriage and possible opposition to her husband's aggressive MAGA agenda.