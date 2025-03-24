Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, passes away amid brain cancer battle

Saratoga Springs, Utah - Former Congresswoman Mia Love of Utah recently passed away at the age of 49 after enduring a rough battle with cancer.

Mia Love, a former Utah politician who was the first Black Republican woman ever elected to Congress, recently passed away amid a battle with brain cancer. © Pete Marovich / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the Love family shared a post on the politician's X page announcing that she had "passed away peacefully" while at home, surrounded by family.

"In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward," the statement said.

According to The Guardian, Love – who was the child of Haitian immigrants – began her career in politics in 2003 after winning a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs where she eventually became mayor.

In 2014, she made history as the first Black Republican woman to be elected to Congress.

During her term, she was the sole Republican member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Then in 2018, she lost her bid for re-election by less than a percentage point.

By 2022, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. She recently underwent treatment and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial, but the disease unfortunately stopped responding.