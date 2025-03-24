Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, passes away amid brain cancer battle
Saratoga Springs, Utah - Former Congresswoman Mia Love of Utah recently passed away at the age of 49 after enduring a rough battle with cancer.
On Sunday, the Love family shared a post on the politician's X page announcing that she had "passed away peacefully" while at home, surrounded by family.
"In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward," the statement said.
According to The Guardian, Love – who was the child of Haitian immigrants – began her career in politics in 2003 after winning a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs where she eventually became mayor.
In 2014, she made history as the first Black Republican woman to be elected to Congress.
During her term, she was the sole Republican member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Then in 2018, she lost her bid for re-election by less than a percentage point.
By 2022, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. She recently underwent treatment and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial, but the disease unfortunately stopped responding.
Allies remember Mia Love following her passing
A number of Love's colleagues and Republican allies have been sharing posts on social media in her honor, including conservative commentator Megyn Kelly and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox also shared a post, describing Love as a "true trailblazer and visionary leader," who has "inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream."
In an op-ed published earlier this month, Love shared her "enduring wish" for the nation.
While she did not mention President Donald Trump – who she has criticized in the past – by name, she appeared to take a shot at him, at one point writing, "Some have forgotten the math of America – whenever you divide you diminish."
Cover photo: Pete Marovich / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP