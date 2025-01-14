Will Michelle Obama skip Donald Trump's inauguration?

Washington DC - Michelle Obama will not be in attendance when Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term in the White House on January 20.

A spokesperson for the former first lady and her husband, former President Barack Obama, confirmed the news to People on Tuesday.

The reason for her absence was not stated, but it comes on the heels of Michelle missing the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter earlier this month.

While Barack Obama did attend the ceremony – and sat beside Trump – it was reported that Michelle was still on an extended vacation in Hawaii.

Both Barack and Michelle campaigned for Kamala Harris, Trump's rival in the 2024 presidential election, with a number of high-profile speeches.

Despite Michelle's absence, Barack is confirmed to be attending the inauguration.

The couple previously attended Trump's first inauguration in 2016 after the Republican defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump later made history as the first former president to skip an inauguration in over 150 years by skipping the 2021 swearing-in of his election opponent, Joe Biden.