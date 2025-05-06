Mike Pence sounds off on Trump's tariffs and other things he thinks the administration is getting wrong

Washington DC - Former vice president Mike Pence on Monday criticized the Trump administration's policy on tariffs and said potential shortages could lead Americans to "demand a different approach" from the White House.

Mike Pence, who was vice president during Donald Trump's first term, criticized current White House policy on tariffs in a new interview. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a primetime interview with CNN, Pence discussed a range of topics, and criticized his former boss for pardoning nearly all the rioters who had been prosecuted for storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In his second term, Donald Trump has imposed wide-ranging tariffs on almost all US trading partners, claiming that other countries adopt "unfair" practices and that Washington needs to achieve trade balance with every country.

Pence served as vice president to Trump in his first term, but notably broke with the Republican billionaire over Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Pence said he had "concerns" that Trump's tariff policies were "essentially new industrial policy that will result in inflation, that will harm consumers and that will ultimately harm the American economy."

The former VP appeared to disagree with Trump on the Russia-Ukraine war, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "only understands power."

"If the last three years teaches us anything, it's that Vladimir Putin doesn't want peace; he wants Ukraine."