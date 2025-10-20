Gavin Newsom's feud with Joe Rogan reaching new heights as trolling exchange continues

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom ramped up his trolling campaign against podcaster Joe Rogan

Newsom quoted a clip of Rogan criticizing the Democrat's social media strategy, along with the caption "Bawk, bawk" and a chicken emoji.

The governor has been accusing Rogan of being too cowardly to have him on his hugely popular podcast.

The clip reposted by Newsom featured a conversation between Rogan and comedian Andrew Schulz.

Calling the constant social media trolling "a bad look," Rogan added: "I probably would have had him on, but now I'm like 'What are you doing?'

The podcaster also slammed Newsom's record as governor of California.

"Whenever anybody says something bad about California, he's like 'Number one in Fortune 500 companies, number one in higher education,'" Rogan said.

"It was all that s*** before you were there! It was all that s*** forever, it's because the weather's perfect, man, it has nothing to do with you!"

Newsom previously referred to Rogan as a "snack-sized podcaster" who's uncomfortably "obsessed" with him, and once again said that the podcaster is "too scared to have me on."