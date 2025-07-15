Mike Waltz grilled over Signal chat scandal at UN envoy confirmation hearing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's former national security advisor Mike Waltz on Tuesday defiantly defended his use of a group chat to discuss military plans as he faced accusations of lying during a hearing to be US ambassador to the United Nations.

Mike Waltz defiantly defended his use of a group chat to discuss military plans during a hearing to be US ambassador to the United Nations. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine said in March that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a chat among top US officials on commercial messaging app Signal about the imminent US bombing of Yemen.

Senator Cory Booker of the rival Democratic Party accused Waltz of deliberately maligning the journalist by falsely saying that he infiltrated the group.

"I've seen you not only fail to stand up, but lie," Booker told Waltz.

"I have nothing but deep disappointment in what I consider a failure of leadership on your part," Booker told Waltz.

Waltz pointed to guidance under former President Joe Biden that allowed the use of Signal, which is encrypted, and said the White House has not taken disciplinary action.

"The use of Signal was not only authorized, it's still authorized and highly recommended," Waltz said, while insisting the chat did not exchange "classified" information.

Senator Chris Coons, another Democrat, was incredulous over his explanation and voiced alarm that the White House has not taken any corrective action.