The Atlantic publishes full Signal chat after Trump team accuses journalist of lying

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have been insisting their recent attack plan Signal chat blunder is nothing to worry about, but The Atlantic has published the receipts proving otherwise.

The Atlantic has shared screenshots from a Signal chat in which President Donald Trump's administration officials – including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (l.) and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (c.) – discussed classified war plans. © Collage: Annabelle GORDON & Alex Wroblewski / AFP

On Wednesday, The Atlantic published a number of screenshots from the "Houthi PC small group," the chat on the Signal app that editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was supposedly added to inadvertently.

The outlet explained that their decision came after Trump and multiple administration officials insinuated that they were "lying" and insisted that the information shared in the chat "wasn't classified."

Some of the screenshots revealed specific information about the attacks – in one conversation, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shares details about an airstrike two hours before it is set to take place.

"If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests – or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media – the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds. The consequences for American pilots could have been catastrophic," The Atlantic wrote.

Other messages showed officials celebrating the strikes. At one point, Hegseth says, "Godspeed to our Warriors," and Vice President JD Vance says he is praying "for victory."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who accidentally invited Goldberg to the chat, shared a fist emoji, an American flag emoji, and a fire emoji in excitement over what was described by another official as "A good start."