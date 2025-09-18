Nancy Mace's resolution to censure Ilhan Omar over Charlie Kirk comments fails
Washington DC - Republican Representative Nancy Mace's resolution to censure Ilhan Omar over comments the Squad member made in the wake of far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk's shooting failed to pass in the House on Wednesday.
Mace introduced the resolution on Monday to censure Omar and strip her of her House committee assignments. The text mentioned a video Omar reposted in which an anonymous speaker calls Kirk a "reprehensible human being" for propagating racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
Mace also took issue with comments Omar made during a recent Zeteo interview with Mehdi Hasan.
"There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate," Omar told the broadcaster. "These people are full of s**t, and it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness."
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark on Wednesday introduced a motion to table Mace's resolution, which narrowly succeeded in a 214-213 vote.
Four Republican representatives – Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California, and Cory Mills of Florida – joined Democrats in favor of averting a vote on the censure measure.
The decision followed a fiery social media exchange between Mace and Omar, with the South Carolina Republican calling for her progressive colleague's deportation to Somalia, her country of birth.
Omar and Mace exchange jabs on social media
"We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next," Mace posted on X, to which Omar responded, "Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress."
Omar wrote after Wednesday's vote, "Thank you to my colleagues for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor. Appreciate them safeguarding first amendment protections and the usage of the censure. Finally some sanity in the House."
"Four Republicans didn’t join Democrats to protect me, they joined to defend the first amendment and sanity. No one should be going after them. This country stands for freedom and right now what people are doing is totally unacceptable," the Minnesota Democrat added in a separate post.
