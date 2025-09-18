Nancy Mace's resolution to censure Ilhan Omar over Charlie Kirk comments fails

Washington DC - Republican Representative Nancy Mace's resolution to censure Ilhan Omar over comments the Squad member made in the wake of far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk's shooting failed to pass in the House on Wednesday.

An effort led by Republican Representative Nancy Mace (l.) to censure Democrat Ilhan Omar in the wake of Charlie Kirk's killing has failed. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Oliver Contreras / AFP

Mace introduced the resolution on Monday to censure Omar and strip her of her House committee assignments. The text mentioned a video Omar reposted in which an anonymous speaker calls Kirk a "reprehensible human being" for propagating racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

Mace also took issue with comments Omar made during a recent Zeteo interview with Mehdi Hasan.

"There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate," Omar told the broadcaster. "These people are full of s**t, and it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness."

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark on Wednesday introduced a motion to table Mace's resolution, which narrowly succeeded in a 214-213 vote.

Four Republican representatives – Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California, and Cory Mills of Florida – joined Democrats in favor of averting a vote on the censure measure.

The decision followed a fiery social media exchange between Mace and Omar, with the South Carolina Republican calling for her progressive colleague's deportation to Somalia, her country of birth.