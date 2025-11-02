Newsom rallies support for redistricting effort in fiery speech condemning Trump

Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a fiery speech on Saturday calling on Proposition 50 campaigners to keep up the fight for his redistricting effort.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a fiery speech in support of his Proposition 50 redistricting effort during a rally at the LA Convention Center on November 1, 2025. © AFP/Jill Connelly/Getty Images

Newsom was flanked by former Vice President Kamala Harris and a host of other Democrats during a Saturday rally held mere days before voters head to the polls to cast their ballot on Proposition 50.

Polls suggest a favorable result for Prop 50 a constitutional amendment that would counter Republican gerrymandering efforts by allowing changes to California's congressional maps.

"He didn't expect any of this to happen," Newsom said of Donald Trump-backed gerrymandering in places like Texas. "He thought maybe we'd have a candlelight vigil, maybe we would hold hands."

"In a year from now, what this is all about is Democrats getting back on our toes, not our heals, getting our mojo back," the governor said.

"I cannot wait for all the punditry. Historic victories all across the United States of America. Proposition 50 winning by double digits. A new governor of New Jersey, a new governor in Virginia."