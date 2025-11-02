Newsom rallies support for redistricting effort in fiery speech condemning Trump
Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a fiery speech on Saturday calling on Proposition 50 campaigners to keep up the fight for his redistricting effort.
Newsom was flanked by former Vice President Kamala Harris and a host of other Democrats during a Saturday rally held mere days before voters head to the polls to cast their ballot on Proposition 50.
Polls suggest a favorable result for Prop 50 a constitutional amendment that would counter Republican gerrymandering efforts by allowing changes to California's congressional maps.
"He didn't expect any of this to happen," Newsom said of Donald Trump-backed gerrymandering in places like Texas. "He thought maybe we'd have a candlelight vigil, maybe we would hold hands."
"In a year from now, what this is all about is Democrats getting back on our toes, not our heals, getting our mojo back," the governor said.
"I cannot wait for all the punditry. Historic victories all across the United States of America. Proposition 50 winning by double digits. A new governor of New Jersey, a new governor in Virginia."
Kamala Harris joins rally in support of California redistricting
Newsom appeared confident of victory on November 4, but called on supporters to turn out in force.
"We cannot afford to run the 90-yard dash," Newsom explained. "We have got to be at peak on Election Day... We cannot take anything for granted."
Newsom was also joined by Harris, who called out the Trump administration for trying to "cheat" in the 2026 midterms by redrawing the maps.
"It’s about recognizing what they are up to," Harris said. "There is an agenda that we are witnessing which feels chaotic, I know, but in fact, we are witnessing a high-velocity event that is about the swift implementation of a plan that has been decades in the making."
