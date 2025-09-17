Ilhan Omar fires back at Nancy Mace over censure resolution: "I know you aren't well or smart"

Washington DC - Representatives Ilhan Omar and Nancy Mace got into a fiery back-and-forth on social media amid a Republican attempt to censure the Squad member.

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar (l.) and Republican Representative Nancy Mace got into a viral social media exchange after the latter introduced a resolution to censure the progressive lawmaker.

"Ilhan Omar said it herself: actions have consequences. Time to live by it, @IlhanMN. We've filed a resolution to censure her and strip her committee assignments. If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," Mace posted on X on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Republican included a prior post by her Democratic colleague, which read: "Does the First Amendment protect your freedom of speech? Yes! Does it protect you from being shamed or shunned by others? No! Bottom line, your opinions have consequences like everything else in life."

Omar fired back, "I know you aren't well or smart but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn't a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation. Regardless of what you do with these committees, my office will continue to be next to you and I will continue to be in Congress."

Mace filed a resolution to strip Omar of her House committee assignments after comments the latter made in the wake of far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk's shooting.

Mace alleges that Omar "celebrated" Kirk's death by publicly criticizing the notion that the late commentator had sought "civil" discussions with his contentious debate events.

The right-wing congresswoman said she will lead a floor debate on the censure measure at 6:15 PM on Wednesday.