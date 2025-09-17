Ilhan Omar fires back at Nancy Mace over censure resolution: "I know you aren't well or smart"
Washington DC - Representatives Ilhan Omar and Nancy Mace got into a fiery back-and-forth on social media amid a Republican attempt to censure the Squad member.
"Ilhan Omar said it herself: actions have consequences. Time to live by it, @IlhanMN. We've filed a resolution to censure her and strip her committee assignments. If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," Mace posted on X on Wednesday.
The South Carolina Republican included a prior post by her Democratic colleague, which read: "Does the First Amendment protect your freedom of speech? Yes! Does it protect you from being shamed or shunned by others? No! Bottom line, your opinions have consequences like everything else in life."
Omar fired back, "I know you aren't well or smart but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn't a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation. Regardless of what you do with these committees, my office will continue to be next to you and I will continue to be in Congress."
Mace filed a resolution to strip Omar of her House committee assignments after comments the latter made in the wake of far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk's shooting.
Mace alleges that Omar "celebrated" Kirk's death by publicly criticizing the notion that the late commentator had sought "civil" discussions with his contentious debate events.
The right-wing congresswoman said she will lead a floor debate on the censure measure at 6:15 PM on Wednesday.
Nancy Mace calls for Ilhan Omar's deportation
Omar has denounced the killing of Kirk while criticizing Republicans' intensified attacks on the left.
"You have people like Nancy Mace, who constantly harass, you know, people that she finds inferior and wants them not to exist in this country or ever," the Minnesota Democrat said in a Zeteo interview with Mehdi Hasan.
"And, you know, you have people like Trump, who has incited violence against people like me. And so, you know, these people are full of s**t, and it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness," she added.
Mace, meanwhile, declared after Kirk's murder, "If you have a different opinion from the left, they want to kill you. That is a fact, and that's the way you all should report it."
Omar was born in Somalia. After fleeing the Somali Civil War, she and her family received asylum in the US in 1995. She became a US citizen in 2000 at the age of 17.
"One-way ticket to Somalia with your name on it, Ilhan Omar," Mace wrote as the exchange between the two members of Congress continued to spiral.
Omar replied, "I am going soon, so please drop off the tickets on your way to your office, I am next door. Thanks in advance."
Cover photo: Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP