Nancy Pelosi explodes at reporter for MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's network: "Shut up!"

Washington DC - Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi lost her in an angry clash with a reporter working for conspiracy theorist and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell's private "news" network.

Pelosi exploded when confronted by LindellTV's Alison Steinberg, who repeated the baseless allegation that the Democrat refused to deploy the National Guard in response to the January 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

"Are you at all concerned that the new January 6 committee will find you liable for that day?" Steinberg asked Pelosi outside the Capitol. "Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?"

After being hectored repeatedly, the speaker emerita turned around and snapped: "Shut up"

She continued: "I did not refuse the National Guard, the president didn't send it – why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you're a serious journalist?"

Pelosi – who as House speaker had no authority over the National Guard –was evacuated from the Capitol as a violent mob of Trump supporters who rejected the results of the 2020 presidential elections smashed its way into the building during a riot that injured more than 150 police officers and led to the death of five people.

Trump, who was still in office at the time, repeatedly egged on the rioters, calling them "special people" even as they roamed the halls of Congress, calling for his then-vice president Mike Pence to be "hanged" for certifying the election results.