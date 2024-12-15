Nancy Pelosi gets hip-replacement surgery in Germany after serious fall

Landstuhl, Germany - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent successful emergency hip-replacement surgery on Saturday after she sustained injuries during a visit to Luxembourg, the politician 's office said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had an emergency hip-replacement surgery in Germany after tripping and falling in Luxembourg. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

Pelosi "is grateful to US military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base (in Germany) and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness," Krager said.

The 84-year-old Democrat was injured and then hospitalized while visiting the small Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Bulge, according to Krager.

US media, citing unnamed insiders, had reported that Pelosi tripped while descending marble stairs and had fallen hard, breaking her hip.

Pelosi, the first and only woman to become speaker of the US House of Representatives, stepped down in 2023 from her second stint in the post. She is still an elected representative from California and retains considerable influence on Capitol Hill.

Krager, the spokesperson, said Pelosi "is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans."